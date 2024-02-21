Controversial yet in DU BCL committee

Mugging, ragging, and infighting -- some members of the newly-formed full committee of the Dhaka University Chhatra League have a tainted past.

Two of them, however, have been acquitted by the relevant courts, while formal charges were never placed against many of them despite the incidents they were involved in being widely covered in the media.

Victims said in most cases they did not file complaints, fearing repercussions.

Some of the newly appointed leaders were suspended by DU BCL after incidents of their wrongdoings came to light. But the organisation lifted their suspension a few days before announcing the committee.

Take the case of Aktarul Karim, alias Rubel, for example. He earned the nickname "King of Udyan" for several allegations of mugging brought against him, all of which allegedly took place at the Suhrawardy Udyan premises during 2020 and 2021.

He was arrested in July 2021 on charges of beating a staffer of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at Chankharpool for extortion money.

He was released after serving some jail time, as the relevant court acquitted him.

Aktarul's expulsion order was withdrawn by the central BCL a day before the announcement of the full committee, and he was appointed as vice president of the DU unit.

Similarly, Nur Uddin and two DU BCL leaders were arrested for robbery and assault at Suhrawardy Udyan last May. However, he too was released following a court order. Nur has also been appointed as vice president.

Over 12 leaders with a controversial past have secured positions in the full committee of DU BCL.

After a clash at Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall last February, one Jihadul was expelled from BCL. But he has been appointed as deputy for information and research in the DU BCL unit.

Belayet Hossain, also known as Rocky, accused of extorting a shop near Dhaka Medical College Hospital and assaulting the shopkeeper, has been named as joint general secretary.

Shahnewaz Babu and Yusuf Tuhin, accused of torturing a student all night at Bijoy Ekattor Hall on January 22 last year, have been appointed as organisational secretary and programme and planning secretary, respectively.

Shahriar Shahid Shuvo, who attacked Chhatra Odhiker Parishad members at TSC in February last year, was appointed deputy secretary for Liberation War and research. One Sifat Ahmed, who faced allegations of dining without payment at a Shahbagh restaurant on May 6 of the same year, was appointed as social welfare secretary.

Farzana Parveen, accused of assaulting another BCL leader at Rokeya Hall in July last year, now holds the position of vice-president.

Tanveer Hossain, whose audio recording demanding extortion money went viral this month, has been named as the drama and debate secretary, while Emdadul Haque, accused of student torture at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, is now the agriculture secretary.

Contacted, Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, general secretary of DU BCL, said, "We appointed them after reviewing the allegations and examining documents proving their innocence as declared by the court. As the court has cleared them of charges, we cannot label them as accused."

The full committee of Dhaka University's Chhatra League was declared on Monday.