Contradicting own observers: Quader

Politics
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 03:13 AM

Obaidul Quader: January 7 election a victory of democracy
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File photo

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said those (US, UK) who gave contrasting statements about the election in Bangladesh, should see the positive comments of the observers from their country.

"Observers of America, Commonwealth and OIC were present in this election of Bangladesh. I think those who are making contrasting statements will also understand this [the election was free and fair] based on the positive comments that the observers from their countries made," said Quader in response to a journalist's question on what is the party's reaction to the UK and US's statements on Bangladesh's election.

Quader was addressing a joint meeting at the Dhaka District AL office at Tejgaon in Dhaka.

Earlier yesterday, the US said Bangladesh's elections were not free and fair, while the UK said standards of credible and  fair competition were not consistently met in the polls.

Meanwhile, a section of invited foreign observers on Monday said polls were  largely "free and fair".

Quader said the main task of the new government will be to take appropriate steps to implement the promises made in the election manifesto. He also urged the party leaders and activists not to engage in any violence.

