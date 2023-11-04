Constitution clearly states how elections should be held

Says law minister

The constitution clearly defines how parliamentary election will be held in the country, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today.

"Whatever needs to happen will happen in line with the law and constitution. If we derail [from the constitution], then we will fall behind again," he said.

Anisul was addressing a seminar marking Bangladesh Constitution Day organised by the law ministry at a city hotel.

The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh on November 4, 1972. It came into effect on December 16 of the same year, according to a BSS report.

Chairing the seminar, the law minister said, whenever Bangladesh derailed from the constitution, the country's rule of law and justice was compromised.

As a result, there was chaos, people's fundamental rights were broken, and the country's overall progress was hampered, he said.

"So, we have to move forward learning the lessons from the past," he further said.

Addressing as chief guest, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said Bangladesh's constitution is not a negotiated settlement. It was not given by any former colonial power, nor was it based on an agreement with any external sovereign power.

"Bangladesh achieved its independence and the constitution through sacrificing numerous lives," she added.

Justice ATM Fazle Kabir, member of the Law Commission, said it was only possible to try war criminals in the shortest possible time because of the constitution.