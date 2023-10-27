Conspirators won’t be allowed to come to power: Quader

Mentioning the upcoming election as the `second liberation war' of the country, Obaidul Quader today said Awami League won't allow anyone to come to power through conspiracy.

The AL general secretary said they have to find a "once and for all" solution to decide in which principle the country would be run -- in the spirit of 1971 or the spirit of 1947.

"We will not give them any scope to form any unelected government through conspiracy. If we need to die, we will. But we will not leave the field," he said at a press conference at AL's central office ahead of the party's peace and development rally.

Quader said the issue of the caretaker government has been decided by a High Court order and blamed the opposition for making the system controversial.

"The court cancelled the caretaker government. We also fought for this government system. But who made the system controversial?" he asked.

Quader, also the road and bridge minister, said only countries like Pakistan have such kind of interim government.

"Pakistan is not an ideal state for democracy… Such a demand [to form a caretaker government] is kind of an insult to us," he said.

Those who want to destroy the modern democratic system and want to rule the country in Pakistan style, are trying to conspire again when the election commission is preparing to conduct a modern, free and fair election, alleged Quader.

"They understood that they would never defeat Sheikh Hasina with the people's vote, which is why they chose a path of conspiracy. We need to take a final decision on how the country will be run -- in the spirit of the liberation war or the spirit of 1947's two-state theory," he added.

Quader urged the party men to remain alert round the clock, not only participating in occasional rallies.

"We don't want any disorder or chaos, we want peace," he added.