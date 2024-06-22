Conspiracy on to make AL look corrupt

Quader tells rally

Awami League and its associate bodies bring out a procession from in front of the Institution of Engineers in the capital’s Ramna marking the party’s 75th founding anniversary. Photo: Palash Khan

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to portray AL as a corrupt party to the people of the country.

"Stay alert; Fakhruls are spreading rumours. Allegations of corruption are being brought against Awami League. The police force is being attacked in a generalised way, and they have the intention to do the same against the army," said Quader.

He was addressing a brief rally prior to a procession brought out marking AL's 75th founding anniversary, starting from in front of the Institution of Engineers in the capital's Ramna.

He also alleged that some media outlets are also involved in anti-AL propaganda.

The AL second-in-command also stated that they should think about whether the plot to label the party as corrupt is part of a conspiracy to oust it from the government.

"If a person commits a crime, in that case, the Anti-Corruption Commission is independent and the judiciary is independent. Sheikh Hasina has the courage to bring the corrupt, no matter how influential they are, under book," added Quader.

Addressing BNP, he said, "How would you wage a movement? Will you run away like on October 28?"

"A movement without people is not a movement. Today, in the name of movement, if they take to the streets again with arson, terror, and murder, Awami League will give an appropriate response," said Quader.

The procession was scheduled to start at 2:30pm, and to attend it, AL leaders and activists began to throng the venue around 1:30pm.

Streets in front of IEB, Matsya Bhaban, and the one leading to Shahbagh intersection were brimming with them, which caused vehicular movements on those roads to come to a halt, with commuters having to wait long hours in their vehicles.

As the procession advanced through Mirpur Road towards Dhanmondi-32's Bangabandhu Bhaban, traffic congestion extended to adjacent roads.

The procession started from Suhrawardy Udyan around 3:45pm and ended at Dhanmondi 32 at 5:30pm.