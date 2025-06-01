A conspiracy is going on to eliminate BNP: Zainul Abdin Farroque

A new web of conspiracy is being laid in the country, says the BNP leader

BNP Chairperson's advisory council member Zainul Abedin Farroque allleged today that a conspiracy is underway to eliminate the BNP.

"There is a conspiracy in Bangladesh at this very moment. Just when the fascist government has been ousted through a mass uprising of students and people, a new web of conspiracy is being laid in the country," he said while addressing at a event in Narayanganj's Signboard area.

"The Awami League has been removed as per the people's expectations and demands. And now, at this crucial moment, a new conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate the BNP", Farroque added.

Local BNP leaders organised the event remembering party's founder Ziaur Rahman on his 44th death anniversary, where Zainul Abedin Farroque spoke as the chief guest.

Addressing the newly formed political party of young leadership that emerged post-uprising — the National Citizen Party — the veteran BNP politician said, "I have a few words for those involved in the new conspiracy. You have formed a new party — welcome. Through your participation in the movement, it has been proven that you stand for democracy in Bangladesh, just as Tarique Rahman has led the movement for the past 16 years. The success of that movement is the ousting of Hasina. At this moment, we have placed a widely acceptable individual on the throne. But once someone takes the throne, they do not wish to leave it."

"Nine months have passed, why hasn't an election date or roadmap been announced yet? You were not placed in a permanent position of power. If Shahabuddin could hold elections within three months, why can't you do so in nine and a half months? Something seems off — a conspiracy, a performance is ongoing to establish another party," he added.

The former opposition chief whip remarked that there is no more time to delay the election.

Addressing the chief advisor of the interim government, he also said, "If you call us again and again, we will surely respond. But there is no more time to delay the election again and again. One day, you will have to hand over power to the parliament — so make preparations for that. You want to handle the Chattogram port and other issues that are not your responsibility — the people of Bangladesh will never accept that. Your responsibility is to improve law and order and arrange the election."

Farroque urged BNP leaders and activists to remain united in order to tackle the conspiracies against the party.

Recalling the repression faced by BNP leaders and activists during the past one and a half decades of Awami League rule, he said, "Sheikh Hasina is now gone, in hiding. Shamim Osman and his aides used to dominate this land. They once kept our chairperson sitting here at Signboard for hours under their oppression. Shamim Osman said, 'Come, let's play.' Back then, you played with arms and police support. Now the playing field is empty, we are ready, even the referee is here. But you (Shamim Osman) are nowhere to be found."