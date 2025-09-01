Conspiracy to ban JP will be foiled

Says Shameem Haider Patwary

Jatiya Party yesterday dismissed growing calls for a ban on the party, saying it has never engaged in terrorism and therefore faces no legal grounds for prohibition under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Speaking to reporters at the party's central office in Kakrail, JP Secretary General Shameem Haider Patwary said, "The conspiracy to ban Jatiya Party will be foiled."

He said under the Representation of the People Order, JP has not committed any offence that could warrant the cancellation of its registration. There is no such allegation against JP, he stressed.

He termed the demand for a ban "unreasonable" and urged the government not to take what he called a "wrong decision based on a wrong demand".

Calling on party leaders and activists to remain alert, Patwary said they must continue their movement in a peaceful manner and be ready to respond if the party comes under attack.