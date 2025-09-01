Politics
Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:02 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 04:55 AM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Conspiracy to ban JP will be foiled

Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:02 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 04:55 AM
Says Shameem Haider Patwary
Staff Correspondent
Mon Sep 1, 2025 03:02 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 04:55 AM
jatiya party responds to ban claims

Jatiya Party yesterday dismissed growing calls for a ban on the party, saying it has never engaged in terrorism and therefore faces no legal grounds for prohibition under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Speaking to reporters at the party's central office in Kakrail, JP Secretary General Shameem Haider Patwary said, "The conspiracy to ban Jatiya Party will be foiled."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said under the Representation of the People Order, JP has not committed any offence that could warrant the cancellation of its registration. There is no such allegation against JP, he stressed.

NCP urges chief adviser to ban Jatiya Party
Read more

After Jamaat, NCP urges chief adviser to act against Jatiya Party

He termed the demand for a ban "unreasonable" and urged the government not to take what he called a "wrong decision based on a wrong demand".

Calling on party leaders and activists to remain alert, Patwary said they must continue their movement in a peaceful manner and be ready to respond if the party comes under attack.

Related topic:
Jatiya Party
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

AL 22nd national council

Accepted party leadership considering volatile global economy: Hasina

2y ago
Jatiyo Party MPs will take oath tomorrow

JP finally decides to join election

1y ago
A year on, EC yet to earn trust

A year on, EC yet to earn trust

2y ago

Rift wide open in JP over polls nomination

1y ago
GM Quader speaks to The Daily Star

‘Nothing will change, everything will be managed’

2y ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচন ৩০ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত স্থগিত করেছেন হাইকোর্ট

আজ সোমবার এ আদেশ দেওয়া হয়।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনে আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী দরকার পড়ে না: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে