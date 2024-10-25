Conspiracies on, arrange election soon: BNP leader

BNP chairperson's advisory council member Zainul Abedin Farroque today urged the interim government to promptly initiate the process of a fair election without delaying reforms as plots are on to destabilise the country.

"There is a conspiracy to weaken the interim government, which is disrupting the reform process. I urge Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to stay vigilant about this," he said at a sit-in programme demanding the withdrawal of all cases filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

He also said the government should urgently complete reforms to the Election Commission based on the political parties' opinions to start the election process.

The Senbagh Forum in Dhaka arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club,.

Farroque also demanded that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India, be brought back to the country immediately.

He claimed that Sheikh Hasina, who is involved in the disappearances of Ilyas Ali and Chowdhury Alam in Bangladesh and the killings of many opposition leaders and activists, was seen walking around a park in Delhi under special security.

The BNP leader noted that a fallen dictator like Hasina walks in a park in Delhi, the capital of a country that once boasted of being a democratic nation.

"I demand that the chief adviser of the interim government bring back Sheikh Hasina, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh. She should be held accountable under the law and punished," he said.

Farroque stated that the syndicate pushing up the prices of essential items is connected to the ghost of Awami League.

"Those involved in the potato syndicate, the onion syndicate, and the sugar syndicate are once again alert and plotting," he said.

The BNP leader emphasised that the government must take swift action against the Awami business syndicate. "The longer we wait, the more they will assert themselves ... We need to bring them under the law and break their hold."