Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated that BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are trying to foil the parliamentary elections scheduled for January 7.

"The consequences will not be good if anyone tries to foil the election," she warned, adding that the people are the strength of her party.

Hasina, the president of the ruling Awami League, was delivering her introductory speech at Awami League's Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting held at its Dhaka district office at Tejgaon to finalise the party's candidates for the 12th parliamentary elections.

She said the BNP-Jamaat alliance did not participate in the 2014 elections as they had no confidence about their win.

She also said that although BNP-Jamaat tried to malign the 2018 elections, they failed to show any specific evidence of irregularities to support their claim.

She said Awami League wants democracy to prevail in the country and the political parties will continue their activities freely.

"But while BNP was in power Awami League did not get that scope. Some 21,000 leaders and activists of Awami League were killed across the country during their regime," she said.