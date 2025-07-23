Consensus talks: Same person can’t be party chief, PM

Most parties, except BNP and allies, agree

The majority of political parties, excluding the BNP and its allies, yesterday agreed that a party chief should not be eligible to serve as prime minister.

The parties opposing the decision can submit a "Note of Dissent" to be included in the upcoming National Charter, widely referred to as the July Charter, said Ali Riaz, vice-president of the national consensus commission, after the conclusion of the 17th day of discussions for the second round of dialogue.

Yesterday's discussions focused on three key issues: restrictions on a single person holding multiple top posts, the formation of a caretaker government and appointment mechanisms for constitutional and statutory bodies.

About three-fourths of the political parties supported separating the roles of the prime minister and party chief, although they were open to the same person serving as the leader of the house and the PM, according to Riaz.

There was also broad support for establishing a constitutional bar to prevent excessive concentration of power, he said, adding that the dissenting parties were encouraged to reconsider.

The BNP, LDP, Labour Party, NDM and the 12-party alliance opposed the separation of posts.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed argued that in a democratic system, MPs have the right to choose their leader, even if that person is the party chief.

Citing the cases of the US and the UK, he said there is no reason to bar party leaders from becoming PM.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher supported separating the roles.

"We want the prime minister and the leader of the house to be the same person, but not the party chief. This will encourage intra-party democracy," he said.

National Citizens Party (NCP) member secretary Akhtar Hossen echoed the same, saying that the concentration of power in one person threatens democracy.

"We support having different people in these three roles. However, consensus has emerged around the idea that the PM and the leader of the House may be the same, but not the party chief," he said.

While most parties agreed on the need for a neutral interim government to oversee elections, no final consensus has emerged on how to form it, Riaz said.

The commission tabled a proposal for a five-member search committee to recommend a Chief Adviser. The suggested members include the PM, the opposition leader, the speaker, the deputy speaker from the opposition and a representative of the third-largest party.

The BNP proposed reverting to a modified version of the 13th amendment caretaker system if consensus could not be reached through the committee.

Salahuddin also shared his party's own search committee model with four members: the PM, speaker, the opposition leader and deputy speaker, who would be from the opposition.

If consensus isn't reached, a 12-name shortlist -- five each from the government and the opposition and two from the third party -- can be created.

The BNP opposes the method of rank choice voting for selecting the chief adviser.

"We want unanimous decisions, but failing that, we propose reverting to the 13th Amendment model," he added.

The five-member search panel would select the chief adviser from lists submitted by the parliamentary parties, Taher said.

However, he cautioned that no side should be able to dominate the process using the majority or voting mechanisms.

There are similarities between the BNP and Jamaat proposals, particularly in forming the search panel and soliciting nominations, though some differences remain, he added.

NCP supports replacing the judiciary-linked caretaker model with a politically negotiated process, Akhtar said, while advocating for ranked-choice voting to reach consensus on a neutral chief adviser.

The commission also proposed changes to the appointment processes for key institutions: the Election Commission, the Public Service Commission, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Ombudsman.

A seven-member search committee was proposed, led by the speaker and including the PM, the opposition leader, deputy speaker, a representative of the third-largest party and one nominee each from the president and chief justice.

Interested individuals would submit applications that would be vetted through a transparent review process. Recommended names would be forwarded to the president for final appointment.

For the Election Commission in particular, an appointment committee could include three elected representatives, one Appellate Division judge nominated by the chief justice and one representative of the president, Riaz said.

While some parties responded positively, discussions will continue today.

Akhtar questioned the lack of a single independent appointment body, warning against reverting to party-based systems.

Appointments must be party-free, independent, coordinated and constitutionally defined, he said.

The BNP did not participate in the session on appointments.

Salahuddin said his party would comment in the next session.

Jamaat also said the issue wasn't extensively discussed.

Earlier in the day, the Consensus Commission adopted a resolution expressing condolences over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet at Milestone School and College.

Representatives of all participating political parties signed the resolution in solidarity.