Consensus must before polls schedule

Says Islami Andolan; otherwise, the party will march towards EC

Islami Andolan Bangladesh would march towards the Election Commission the day EC announces election schedule without political consensus and creating a level playing field, the party said today.

It also said it would hold protest rallies in every district and city the following day of the schedule announcement.

Ameer of the party Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said this during a press conference at the party's headquarter in Purana Paltan.

He demanded that the election schedule is not announced without political consensus and before a level playing field for all is created.

The party will finalise its next course of action on November 20 following talks with other parties, academicians, intellectuals, journalists, and professionals' organisations to resolve the ongoing national crisis.

Rezaul said the party would support all peaceful programmes of other opposition parties.

In a statement, Rezaul said the EC is rushing to announce the schedule as per the demands of the ruling party.

Asked if the party would run if the schedule was announced now, Rezaul said, "If the election is held under the present government in power, we won't participate in that election."