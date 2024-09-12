Complaint lodged against Hasan Mahmud, Nowfel among 119 in Ctg

A complaint was lodged with a Chattogram court today accusing former ministers Hasan Mahmud and Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel and 117 other Awami League men over attacking students during mass protest in the port city on August 4.

Md Farhad, who was injured in a shooting during the student movement, lodged the complaint with the court of Chattogram's Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Sarkar Hasan Shahriar.

Taking the complaint into cognizance, the court ordered Chandgaon Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) to treat it as an FIR after investigation, said Plaintiff's lawyer advocate Ashraf Hossain.

City unit AL general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin and former lawmaker Abdus Salam are among the accused.

According to the compliant, Farhad took part in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Bahaddarhat area on August 4. The accused, in collaboration with each other, formed unlawful gatherings, equipped with lethal weapons.

They fired and exploded crude bombs, targeting the student protesters, he said.

The complainant was hit with a bullet during the incident and later he was rushed to Chattogram International Medical College Hospital, added the statement.