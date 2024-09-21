Communal attacks: ‘There was no trial in last 15yrs’

Tarique calls for formation of civic probe commission

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said there was no trial of or credible investigation into any incident of communal violence over the past 15 years, as the "fascist" Awami League government "exploited these issues for narrow political gains".

While exchanging greetings with the members of the Hindu community, he also called for the formation of a civic investigation commission to uncover the actual causes behind these incidents and ensure justice.

The commission can be formed with representatives of the civil society, all political parties, and various religious groups, he said.

The BNP organised the programme at its chairperson's Gulshan office to mark the Janmashtami festival of the Hindu community.

Tarique, who joined the programme via video conferencing from London, recalled several incidents of communal attacks, including the Ramu Buddhist temple attacks in 2012 and the attacks on Hindus in Nasirnagar in 2016.

"Has there been a trial of any incident in the last 15 years? Or has there been a credible investigation into any incident, let alone a trial?" said the BNP acting chairman, pointing the finger at the Awami League government.

He said the "illegal and non-democratic" government tried to create communal issues in a bid to divert public attention from its "misrule and exploitation". "They are still trying to do the same," he said.

"If we all conduct a neutral review of all the attacks on minorities or religious establishments, we'll see that not a single incident occurred directly for religious factors. The real reason behind these attacks was personal interests or ill-political gains by the so-called political party," Tarique said.

He extended his greetings to all members of the country's Hindu community on the Janmashtami festival, which was celebrated on August 26, commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna.

The BNP acting chairman called on all irrespective of creed and view to stay alert so that any evil force cannot foil the aspiration of the student-led mass uprising.

Referring to the incidents of violence that have occurred since ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5, Tarique said: "It can undoubtedly be said that democracy is still not free from danger."

In the world now, Tarique said, it is not important who is the majority or the minority. "The most important thing is whether there is justice and the rule of law in a society and a country. We all, irrespective of majority or minority, will be safe if we have these."

Tarique also said every citizen of the country should enjoy political and cultural rights without any obstacles.