Committee soon for police reform

Says home adviser

A committee will soon be formed for police reform, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday.

He made this announcement during a meeting at his office, where an eight-member delegation led by Stefan Liller, resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Bangladesh, met him.

Regarding police reform, the adviser mentioned that it is still in the preliminary stage.

"No committee has been formed yet, but a primary committee for police reform will be established soon. This committee will determine the process, how the reform will be conducted, and who will be included," he said.

The adviser further said the process will move forward based on the recommendations and opinions of the primary committee, and future actions will be determined accordingly.

Stefan Liller said police reform should be conducted in such a way that the public can gain trust and confidence in the force, avoiding any criticism.

Earlier at an event, the home adviser said most of the problems in jails could be solved by stopping bribery and corruption.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a views exchange meeting with prison officials at the Directorate of Prisons in Dhaka's Bakshibazar.

Calling for the transformation of jails into correctional centres, Jahangir said, "The quality of food for prison guards and prisoners should be improved. They need to improve their skills through training."

He also gave necessary directives to the authorities concerned to ensure discipline and welfare of jail employees.

Addressing prison officials, the adviser said, "Your main responsibility is to ensure the security of the prison. Restore your respect without taking bribes, because bribery damages the reputation of the individual as well as the organisation."

During the meeting, prison officials and employees presented various demands to the adviser.