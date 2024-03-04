Collective effort needed to end Gaza genocide

Hasan Mahmud tells TRT World

A collective effort is needed to end the ongoing genocide in Palestine's Gaza, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday.

He made the remark in an interview with TRT World on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye where he is representing Bangladesh.

Describing the event as a significant platform for international dialogue, Mahmud highlighted the lack of sufficient global action to halt the violence and atrocities in Gaza and hold Israel accountable for committing crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

"What is happening in Gaza is not only crimes against humanity, but also ethnic cleansing," Mahmud said.

Pointing out the devastating toll on civilians, he said over 30,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the conflict so far.

The foreign minister said there has not been enough effort to stop this "war and genocide" and Israel is violating all the norms of war.

Mahmud underscored the potential of the global community gathered at the Forum to play a pivotal role in addressing these atrocities.

"This forum has become a very powerful platform. I think we can raise our united voices to stop these atrocities, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity in Gaza and stop Israel," he was heard saying in the video interview.

The forum, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, began on March 1 and ended yesterday.

With the theme "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil", this year's edition convened heads of state, government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and representatives from various sectors.