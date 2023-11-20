Clashes, arson mark first day of hartal

BNP procession attacked in Noakhali, police obstruct march in Sunamganj; 14 vehicles, train, classroom burnt

The charred interior of one of the three Jamuna Express carriages that were set on fire by unidentified miscreants early yesterday. Police said the incident occurred soon after the train left Sarishabari Railway Station in Jamalpur.. PHOTO: SHAHIDUL ISLAM NIROB

At least 20 BNP activists were wounded, 16 of them with shotgun pellets, in Noakhali's Senbagh after a procession was attacked on the first day of the 48-hour nationwide hartal yesterday.

Pickets clashed with police in Sunamganj and arsonists set fire to three carriages of a train in Jamalpur. A classroom of a school in Gazipur was also set ablaze.

Arsonists set fire to 14 buses, trucks, and a CNG-autorickshaw between 6:50pm Saturday and 11:00pm yesterday.

Seven of the vehicles were torched in the capital while the rest were in Joypurhat, Cumilla, Bogura, Natore, Rajshahi, Gazipur and Feni.

Hartal supporters took out processions at different places and there were reports of crude bombs going off in several districts.

Traffic was lighter than usual across the country.

A handful of inter-district buses left the capital amid the strike the BNP and its allies called to protest the Election Commission's announcement of the polls schedule and to demand the resignation of the government and polls under a neutral election-time administration.

This is the second round of hartal called by the BNP since October 28. It enforced five rounds of blockades over the last 20 days.

The BNP claimed that 13,720 party leaders and activists, including 510 yesterday, were arrested since October 28. During this period, 314 cases were filed against party leaders and workers, it added.

Rab said it has arrested 522 people in connection with sabotage since October 28.

Alongside police, Rab deployed over 450 patrol teams across the country, including 150 in the capital. Border Guard Bangladesh used 235 platoons to maintain law and order.

In Noakhali, at least 20 BNP leaders and activists were injured, 16 of them with shotgun pellets, when a BNP procession came under gun attack at Senbagh.

Senbagh municipality BNP member Mofizul Islam alleged that a group of Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League men arrived on three-wheelers around 8:30am and opened fire on their peaceful procession on the Feni-Noakhali highway.

The injured had treatment at local clinics while some are taking treatment at home to avoid police harassment, BNP sources said.

Officer-in-Charge Nazim Uddin of Senbagh Police Station said the clash may have happened between the followers of BNP's Zainul Abedin Farooq and Kazi Mofiz.

"No one informed the police about the attack or shooting incident," he said.

In Sunamganj, BNP activists clashed with police in the municipality area yesterday morning after the law enforcers obstructed a procession. Police used shotguns and teargas to control the situation.

The pickets threw stones and brick chunks at police.

At least seven BNP men, five police officers and two journalists were injured.

Nurul Islam Nurul, general secretary of Sunamganj BNP, said, "Police obstructed and attacked our peaceful procession and at least seven BNP men were injured."

In Gazipur's Sreepur, a classroom of Gilashawar Abdul Jabbar Government Primary School was partially burnt when arsonist set it on fire around 3:30am yesterday.

Several benches, some windows, and furniture were burnt, said Sreepur Upazila Assistant Education Officer Harunur Rashid.

In another arson attack, three carriages of the Jamuna Express were torched in Jamalpur's Sarishabari around 1:20am yesterday.

Sub Inspector Tara Mia at the Jamalpur Railway Station said criminals set fire to the running train soon after it left Sarishabari Railway Station, halting rail service on the Jamalpur-Dhaka route for five hours.

There were a few passengers onboard.

Pickets in Sarishabari's Bagarpar area attacked journalist Moshiur Rahman, upazila correspondent of Channel S and Daily Bangladeshi Khabar. They also tried to set his motorbike on fire.

In Jashore, some 20 crude bombs exploded near the home of former minister Tariqul Islam. No one was injured.

In Pabna, hartal supporters vandalised two vehicles and exploded crude bombs in Boro Bazar area.

A person was injured around 9:30pm after a crude bomb went off about 100 metres from the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Injured Riyadul Rashid, 40, claimed to be a member of Jubo League ward-13 unit.

Two more bombs exploded in front of Wari Police Station around 8:10pm, said its Officer-in-Charge Mostazirur Rahman.

Maksuda Begum, 55, who went to see her detained son at the station, was injured.