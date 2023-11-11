Chinese envoy’s remark on polls doesn’t reflect people’s desire: BNP

BNP today said the Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen's recent comment on Bangladesh's next national election does not reflect the hopes and aspirations of people.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a statement, urged China to give importance to the desires and interests of the people of Bangladesh.

"In fact, Ambassador Wen's comment that China wants to see the upcoming elections in Bangladesh as per the constitution does not reflect the will or aspirations of people," he said.

The BNP leader said a large section of the people in Bangladesh have not had a chance to vote in the past ten years.

"So, the country's vast population wants a free, fair, inclusive and credible election not under the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina regime, but under a polls-time neutral government," he said.

Rizvi said the Chinese ambassador's remarks come at a time when the entire nation in unison is demanding the installation of a polls-time impartial government and BNP is carrying out a peaceful movement in an effort to restore people's voting rights and democratic values.

Yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said his country wants Bangladesh's elections to be held as per the constitution, and urged the relevant parties resolve their differences and maintain political and social stability.

Rizvi said Wen's remark has attracted the attention of BNP and the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh.

"We welcome his concern about Bangladesh. At the same time, we would like to remind [him] that BNP, the party that introduced multi-party democracy in Bangladesh, is always committed to the constitution, which is approved and accepted by people," he said.

Stating that Bangladesh and China have long established friendly relations based on trade, commerce, knowledge and other bilateral interests, he said BNP believes that diplomatic success lies in establishing relations between the people of the two countries.

He said their party also expects the full support of the international community in the ongoing struggle of the people of Bangladesh for a free, fair and participatory election. "BNP also wants to restore the basic foundations of democracy, so that the rule of law, human rights, labour rights and freedom of expression are re-established in Bangladesh."