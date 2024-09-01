Chief adviser to come up with 'comprehensive framework' on reforms soon

Says Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will soon come up with a "comprehensive framework" on reforms which will include how the transition of power will take place, his Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam said yesterday.

"He will mainly give a framework on reforms," he told reporters at Foreign Service Academy at a briefing after the Chief Adviser's views-exchange meetings with over two dozen political parties, including Jatiya Party and Islamic parties, held at state guesthouse Jamuna from 3:00pm to 8:00pm.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder also responded to questions from the reporters.

Mahfuj said the political parties through their proposals will let the interim government know how much reasonable time they will give the government.

"He (Prof Yunus) basically wanted to listen to the political parties on what kind of reforms they want," said the special assistant.

The chief adviser expressed his optimism that taking all onboard he will present the framework very soon.

Prof Yunus assured that based on opinions from all, a greater national consensus will be created on reforms and lasting changes.

"It is a golden opportunity for the nation to reform and this opportunity needs to be utilized properly," Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam quoted the chief adviser as saying.

The chief adviser asked the political parties to give concrete and written proposals outlining what they want regarding reforms including the Constitution's amendment or rewrite.

The press secretary said reasonable time will depend on reforms proposals and it cannot be said now. "No one talked about a specific timeframe."

"All said the country will march ahead under your (Prof Yunus) leadership and we will be able to see concrete and very lasting reforms," Shafiqul Alam said.

The press secretary said the Islamic parties demanded the withdrawal of 300 cases against them and sought fair and transparent investigations into events in 2013, 2016 and 2021 to know actually how many of their people died.

Earlier on Thursday, a BNP delegation led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul met with the Chief Adviser.

Earlier on August 12, senior leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, CPB led by Shah Alam, Gonotantra Mancha, BJP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, AB Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Democratic Left Alliance and NDM held separate meetings with the Chief Adviser and extended their full support to the interim government.