Chhatra Odhikar Parishad issues 24hr ultimatum demanding ban on BCL

Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad today issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding a ban on Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League.

President of Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Bin Yeamin Mollah announced the ultimatum at a memorial event and demonstration marking the fifth anniversary of Abrar Fahad's tragic death.

Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Huq Nur, who was the chief guest of the programme, also echoed the ultimatum.

He said every wing of AL always tried to oppress the people whenever they were in power.

He said the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after independence was "controversial" as he was engaged in torturing people, disappearance, and introduction of one-party politics.

"So the demand of banning Chhatra League in Bangladesh is very relevant. This should be implemented as soon as possible," he also said.

Criticising the silent role of all students after the death of Buet student Abrar, he said, "Many organisations are now observing the day. It should be remembered that no organisation raised their voice during the AL regime. Even students of Buet were silent. Only we raised our voice and faced the harsh reply from the then ruling party."

He also urged the student leaders to control their followers to maintain law and order.

Bin Yeamin Mollah also threatened to stage demonstrations and take to the streets if the demand of banning BCL is not implemented on time.

The party also demanded the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

It has been five years since Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), was brutally murdered by a group of BCL leaders and activists inside the Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university on this day.