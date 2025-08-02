Chattogram JCD hires special train for Dhaka rally

Chattogram Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has rented a special train with 20 coaches to take part in a student rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka tomorrow.

This rally is part of Chhatra Dal's month-long programme marking the anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

After Chhatra Dal of Chattogram unit requested the train, Bangladesh Railway approved it on Thursday. The train rental cost is around Tk 10 lakh, according to railway sources.

The special train will leave Chattogram station at 7:15am tomorrow and reached Dhaka around 1:15pm. It will return to Chattogram from Dhaka at 7:00pm the same evening, said railway officials.

The train has 1,126 seats. Railway officials from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have been asked to manage the train serviceproperly.

Tausia Ahmed, divisional commercial officer of Chattogram Railway, told the media that the train was approved by the Railway based on Chhatra Dal's request. Regular train services will not be affected.

Sabbir Ahmed, a joint convener of Chattogram Chhatra Dal, told reporters that about 1,500 leaders and activists from Chattogram city and nearby districts will travel together.

"We all wanted to go together, which would not be possible by bus," he said.

Earlier, on July 19, Jamaat-e-Islami also rented special trains for a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. They hired the trains from Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Rajshahi, and Chattogram, costing them around Tk 32 lakh.

At that time, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement that renting special trains follows normal rules and does not disrupt regular services.