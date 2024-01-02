UP chairman held in Rangpur

Police arrested a BNP leader, also an UP chairman, from Gangachara upazila of Rangpur yesterday.

The arrestee is Mokarram Hossain Sujan, former joint general secretary of Rangpur BNP, and chairman of Alambiditor Union Parishad, in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Sujan was arrested from Dewanipara village of Gangachara upazila last afternoon, said Hossain Mohammad Raihan, additional superintendent of police (Circle-A)

Sujan was an accused in a sabotage case filed in Dhaka, he added.