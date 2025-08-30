CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam condemns attack on Nur

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam condemned the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur last night.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack on Nurul Haque Nur, the leader of Gono Odhikar Parishad and a courageous voice of our time," he said in a Facebook post.

"As a student leader, Nur played a historic role in spearheading the anti-quota reform movement in 2018, inspiring a generation to rise against injustice and demand fairness.

"More recently, he and his organisation stood with the people during the July uprising, embodying the struggle for democracy, accountability, and dignity," he added.

"His arrest and subsequent brutal torture in custody during the July uprising are not only grave violations of fundamental human rights but also a direct assault on the democratic aspirations of the people by the fascist Hasina regime.

"I am sure the attack will be investigated by the authorities," Alam wrote.