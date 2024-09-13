‘Carry out reforms fast, aim for polls’

Fakhrul urges govt in reaction to Yunus’ speech; JP terms it precise, clear

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday expressed optimism that the interim government would swiftly implement necessary reforms and move towards holding a national election.

"We believe they [interim government] will complete their jobs in a short time and move towards the election," he said in his reaction to the chief adviser's national address delivered on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Fakhrul said that Muhammad Yunus outlined the vision of his interim government.

"We have emphasised the need for reforms, and we hope that these reforms will be done swiftly.

"We believe the interim government is working, and we are committed to giving them the time and opportunity to complete these tasks," he added.

The BNP leader said the main issue is that the country should be governed by the people's representatives elected to a parliament by the people. "We hope this will be done promptly."

Fakhrul said his party wishes success of the interim government because it has been formed through a movement. "We hope they will meet people's aspirations."

He said democracy is the only system that can truly reflect people's hopes and desires.

Preparing the democratic institutions is the most crucial task and the people must be involved in this process, he added.

"We hope the interim government will realise this and those who have been entrusted with the responsibilities should carry out their duties efficiently."

'MESSAGE PRECISE AND CLEAR'

In his reaction, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said that Yunus's message to the nation was precise and clear.

"The reforms and the measures his government wants to take appear to be logical and acceptable. We stand by his government and are willing to give him the time needed for the reforms," he told The Daily Star over the phone.

However, since the country's key institutions have collapsed, it will take time to implement the reforms, the JP leader said.

He said that the interim government could have handled the law and order situation and the labour unrest in the RMG sector in a better way.

The government should take steps to stop the indiscriminate filing of cases and stop a section of people from "putting pressure on the judiciary" for filing cases, Quader observed.

"Otherwise, the situation will be like of that period when Awami League suppressed dissent. If all are arrested in such cases, it will not be good for politics," he said.

Expressing disappointment over the chief adviser's speech, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said that Yunus did not mention the measures to restore law and order, control the prices of essentials, break the syndicates, and address the current power crisis.

"On the one-month anniversary of the government, we had expected to hear concrete steps on those issues rather than just a summary of the government's activities," he said.

Prince, however, appreciated the formation of six commissions by the interim government. He said reforms should be made after consultation with political parties.

"We would have been happier if the chief adviser had discussed electoral reforms. He could have said that he would reform the electoral system radically and arrange the elections soon."

The CPB leader said Yunus kept mum on the recent attacks on shrines and distortion of the history of the Liberation War.

He said he had expected that the chief adviser would speak clearly on the controversial appointments to some key posts, including the chief persecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal.

He said that they had hoped that Yunus would announce a roadmap or a specific timeframe for implementing reforms and holding elections.