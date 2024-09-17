Can't allow interim govt to fail: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said the interim government must be cautious to avoid becoming the cause of its own failure.

"People will not let the interim government fail, even with various provocations at home and abroad," he said while virtually addressing a party rally in Nayapaltan.

"Some activities of the current interim government may not be perceived as a success by everyone," Tarique said.

"The failure of this government is our collective failure. It is the failure of the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh. We cannot allow this interim government to fail under any circumstances," the BNP acting chairman added.

"If the government fails to prioritise its agenda, various conspiratorial groups may seize the opportunity to hinder the success of the people's uprising. We are already seeing some signs of this."

Addressing the formation of new political parties, he added, "Even if someone believes that there is a need for new political parties to build a better and safer Bangladesh, there is nothing wrong with that. Ultimately, it is the people who will make the final decision."

Tarique said, "A government formed through a people's uprising, in Bangladesh or any other country, is undoubtedly a government of the people. The people have placed their trust in the interim government and will continue to do so."

"At some point, the accountability of the interim government is ensured only through an elected parliament," he added.