Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:58 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:12 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Cancellation of EC registration: SC restores Jamaat's appeal

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 10:58 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:12 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today restored an appeal that challenged a High Court verdict which scrapped Jamaat-e-Islami's registration with the Election Commission as a political party.

The apex court will now fix a date for holding complete hearing of the appeal on merit, Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, a lawyer for Jamaat-e-Islami, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said, "If the Appellate Division allows the appeal after holding hearing on it, Jamaat-e-Islami will get back its registration with the Election Commission and will participate in the elections".

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order after holding hearing on a petition filed by Jamaat, seeking restoration of the appeal.

On September 1, lawyer Shishir Manir submitted the petition to the apex court on behalf of the party's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar seeking necessary directives.

On that day, he told The Daily Star that the Appellate Division earlier dismissed Jamaat's appeal against the High Court verdict without holding a complete hearing.

On November 19 last year, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed Jamaat's appeal for "default" as its counsels did not appear before the court on that day.

Jamaat had filed the appeal against the HC verdict that scrapped its registration with the EC on August 1, 2023.

Barrister Ehsan A Siddiq placed arguments on behalf of the petitioner while a number of pro-Jamaat lawyers, including its leader Md Jashim Uddin Sarker, were present at the court during today's hearing.

Related topic:
Jamaat-e-IslamiJamaatElection Commission
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

30 parties to join Jan 7 polls

EC's biometric verification system restored after 55 hours

1y ago

War crimes: Verdict read out to Nizami at Dhaka jail

8y ago

Turkish envoy leaves Dhaka amid reports of withdrawal

8y ago
Jamaat leader Shafiqur Rahman

25 Jamaat men awarded BNP nominations

5y ago
Election legitimacy will be zero without major political parties' participation: CEC

Election legitimacy will be zero without major parties' participation: CEC

1y ago
|আবহাওয়া

সাগরে নিম্নচাপ, ৪ সমুদ্রবন্দরে সতর্কতা সংকেত

নিম্নচাপটি আজ ভোর ছয়টায় চট্টগ্রাম সমুদ্রবন্দর থেকে ৭৮৫ কিলোমিটার, কক্সবাজার সমুদ্রবন্দর থেকে ৭০০ কিলোমিটার, মোংলা সমুদ্রবন্দর থেকে ৮২০ কিলোমিটার এবং পায়রা সমুদ্রবন্দর থেকে ৭৬০ কিলোমিটার দূরত্বে...

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রশিক্ষণে শৃঙ্খলা ভঙ্গ: সারদায় ২৫০ ক্যাডেট এসআইকে অব্যাহতি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে