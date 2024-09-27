Cancel union parishads formed under Hasina govt: BNP

BNP has demanded cancellation of the union parishads formed under what it described as the fascist government of Sheikh Hasina.

The party made the demand during a meeting of its standing committee, according to a press release yesterday.

The meeting of the BNP standing committee, the highest policymaking body of the party, was held with the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the chair on Monday.

The press release, signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, said the standing committee believes the Union Parishads, formed through a farcical process, were used as tools by the deposed Awami League government.

The BNP policymakers also viewed that holding a free, fair, and impartial national election is impossible while the Union Parishads remain in place.

The interim government, formed following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of the student-led mass movement, dissolved city corporations, district councils, and the Upazila Parishad, appointing administrators in their positions.

The BNP standing committee also emphasised the need for a national convention involving important political parties, and local leaders and relevant stakeholders to establish peace in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.