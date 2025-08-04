Politics
CA may declare election date on Aug 5: Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed talks to media at his Gulshan residence. Photo: Sajjad Hossain

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said the chief adviser may announce the national election schedule during his address to the nation on August 5.

The key BNP leader said he was "hearing" or "finding out" about the possibility of the chief adviser addressing the nation.

When asked whether he expected anything positive regarding the election during the announcement of the July Declaration—scheduled on August 5—Salahuddin said, "We're not sure, but maybe in that speech, the chief adviser will tell the nation about the promised election schedule that was fixed in the London meeting."

The BNP has yet to receive an invitation, he said. The BNP policymaker said he had seen in newspapers that the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs was organising a programme at Manik Mia Avenue, where the chief adviser was set to read out the National July Declaration. "We haven't got the invitation yet, so we can't say anything about it."

Calling the July Declaration a piece of literature, Salahuddin said, "It's just a declaration that is being presented in front of the nation. Some people said, why after one year? Okay, if they want to present it after one year, we have no objection. We have given our opinion."

"...the Chief Adviser took the initiative and gave us a proposal at the end of January to help prepare the July Declaration through discussions with everyone. On February 12 this year, we sent them our draft along with our opinion and speech. There was no further discussion from their side since then till July 7. They didn't give any feedback either."

The BNP leader said that his party fully agrees with the draft of the July Charter that was sent by the consensus commission.

"Now some people are saying that there needs to be a legal basis to implement it. If anyone wants to talk about that process, if there is a call for discussion, we will join that too," he said.

"If the draft is handed to us tomorrow, we'll sign it right away. We're ready at any time. There's no disagreement on this. On the issues where national consensus has been reached—despite some having notes of dissent—we remain committed to signing the document as soon as it's given to us. There's no room for confusion," added said.

