CA to hold dialogue with political parties on Saturday

As part of the ongoing consultations with stakeholders, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will hold dialogue with another group of political parties on Saturday.

Fifteen political parties, including Gono Forum, Liberal Democrats Party (LDP) and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Andaleeve), are among those which will join Saturday's dialogue.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder shared the updates with reporters at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy today.

Responding to a question on Jatiya Party (Ershad-GM Quader), Azad said the dialogue is an ongoing process and any further decision will be communicated accordingly.

When his attention was drawn to the reported "minus-two" formula, he said this is not an issue of the government and this was never discussed.

This is going to be the second such dialogue in the second spell which started on October 6 with the participation of BNP, Jamaat, CPB, and some other parties.

The key purpose of the dialogue is to inform the political parties about progress over the reform works and seek their suggestions.