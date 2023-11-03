Build resistance against arsonists: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged her party members to build resistance against the arsonists in an organised manner.

"Now you will have to build resistance against these arsonists in every area, not only in Dhaka," she said while addressing a discussion arranged by Awami League in the city.

AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, marking Jail Killing Day.

On this day in 1975, the killers of Bangabandhu stormed the Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours and assassinated the four national leaders -- Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- who led the Liberation War in the absence of Bangabandhu in 1971 and led the nation to victory.

The premier also asked her party men to ensure safety of people.

"If they (BNP-Jamaat) will commit such arson violence, you will have to find out how many BNP or Jamaat men (who are behind it) there and hand them over (to the law enforcers)," she said.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, senior leaders Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Mirza Azam, among others, spoke on the occasion.