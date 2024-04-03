Buet students should have the final say: GM Quader

Opposition Leader and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader today said that resuming student politics in Buet will only harm the educational atmosphere of the institution and the students should have the final say on the matter.

In a statement, Quader, a former student of Buet, said the attempt to resume politics by the ruling party's student wing is nothing but an attempt to establish control on the campus.

"It can be said from past experience that the pro-government student organisation's demand for resuming student politics at Buet is nothing but an attempt to establish control on the campus," he said.

He said their attempts are aimed at establishing sole control over the whole institution by abolishing opposition politics or voices on the campus to realise "personal and collective interests."

The JP leader also said the opinion of Buet students will decide the political future of Buet.

"As an ex-student of Buet, I feel that it is not right to impose any decision against the will of the students," GM Quader said.