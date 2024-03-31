Politics
Buet protests: DB probing 'involvement of banned outfits'

Photo: Star

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police today said that they are monitoring the situation at Buet and investigating whether banned organisations are instigating the ongoing protest there.

While addressing queries from journalists at his office on Minto Road, DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said detectives are probing if the allegations that the banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, are active on the campus.

"We are monitoring the situation. Our teams are on the ground to probe the allegations. Appropriate legal action will be taken if those turns out to be true," he said.

On Saturday, five pro-Awami League students of Buet alleged that the banned outfits are capitalising on the student protests against alleged attempts by BCL to resume political activities on the campus.

He said that no one has been arrested so far in connection with the protests.

