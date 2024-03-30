Buet protest: BCL announces counter-rally

Bangladesh Chhatra League announced a protest rally tomorrow at Central Shaheed Minar, demanding the resumption of students politics at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology campus.

A press release was issued today amid the students' protest at Buet protesting the unauthorised political activities by Chhatra League leaders in the university at night.

The students are waging a protest since the March 28 incident when a group of Chhatra League activists with the help from some Buet students carried out political activities on the campus.

Buet on March 29 announced the cancellation of the seat allotted to Imtiaz Hossain Rahim, a student of the 21st batch of civil engineering department, in the residential hall.

Protesters say Imtiaz Hossain was the main organiser of the political programme. The students today submitted a list containing names of Buet students who helped BCL to organise the programme to the authorities.

They are demanding the expulsion of all students who helped BCL to arrange the programme on the campus.

According to the Engineering and Technological University Ordinance, 1961, Buet is an educational institution within the state of Bangladesh and funded by the people of Bangladesh, read the statement.

Therefore, it must be governed by the constitution and existing laws of this state at all times. Buet has not been given the power to ban student politics anywhere in this law, but the Buet administration is implementing it illegally and unconstitutionally, it said.

The organisation demanded free and open student politics to free the campus from the shadow of fundamentalist groups.

BCL said, "We strongly condemn and protest this decision taken by Buet administration [to cancel the of seat allotted to Imtiaz] as it is unfair, unconstitutional, anti-educational and against fundamental rights".

The Buet authorities banned political activities on the campus after Abrar Fahad, a second-year student, was beaten to death by some BCL activists at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.