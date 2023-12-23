BSP candidate comes under attack during polls campaign

Salim Ahmad, the nominee of Bangladesh Supreme Party for Narayanganj-4 (Fatullah-Siddhirganj), was injured in an attack during campaigning in Fatullah's Katherpul area yesterday afternoon.

Salim is the secretary general of Bangladesh Jana Dal (BJD), a component of Liberal Islamic Alliance. He is contesting the election as a candidate of BSP, another member of the alliance, with its electoral symbol "Ektara".

Speaking to The Daily Star, Salim alleged that some 20-25 men, armed with bamboo sticks and hockey sticks, intercepted him and his supporters in Katherpul area around 5:30pm when they were distributing leaflets and seeking votes. All of a sudden, they launched an attack.

"My five supporters and I were injured in the attack. We took primary treatment at a local hospital," he said.

He alleged that Afzal Mia and his son Emran led the attack. Emran and his followers are known to be Jubo League activists,

Contacted, Fatullah Jubo League General Secretary Faizul Islam said he was not aware of the incident.

Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said Salim came under attack while campaigning and distributing leaflets.

He said the attackers had escaped before police reached the scene.

"The attackers will be brought to book no matter which party they belong to," the OC added.