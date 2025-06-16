British high commissioner meets BNP leaders in Gulshan
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan this morning.
The closed-door meeting, which began around 10:30am, was also attended by BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan and Organising Secretary Shama Obayed -- both members of the party chief's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee.
BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the development.
According to a BNP source, the discussion focused on the country's ongoing political situation and the upcoming national election, expected to be held in February next year.
