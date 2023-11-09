Brahmanbaria BNP leader Hafizur arrested in sabotage cases

Brahmanbaria District BNP's convening committee member Hafizur Rahman Mollah alias Kochi Mollah was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) early today in connection with two cases filed over sabotage.

Hafizur, who is also a former president of district BNP, was picked up from Baganbari area in Brahmanbaria town around 12:30am.

Later, he was sown arrested in two cases and handed over to Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

He was made accused in the two cases after October 28, OC Aslam said.

Before that 13 cases were filed against Hafizur with different police stations in Brahmanbaria.