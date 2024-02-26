Boycotting polls will make BNP pay: Quader

Criticising BNP for not joining the January 7 election, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that the opposition party will soon realise the extent of their political losses.

They will have to pay for a long time for this, he observed.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while exchanging views with reporters at Daganbhuiyan Upazila Parishad of Feni this afternoon.

Replying to a question, the AL leader said, "It seems surprising to me that Mirza Fakhrul did not go to people on the pretext of illness after coming out of jail. He went to the US delegation with a stick in his hand to lodge a complaint."

Quader said the BNP feels comfortable to lodge complaints to foreigners instead of people while the AL would have to reply to the complaints.