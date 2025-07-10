Boycott those who support extortionists

Nahid tells Chuadanga rally

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday urged people to reject the corrupt, land grabbers, and extortionists and boycott those who back them.

"The National Citizen Party will be with you," he said while speaking as the chief guest of a rally at Shaheed Hasan Square in Chuadanga town yesterday, as part of the party's "March of July to Build the Nation" campaign.

"Those who led the uprising are still on the streets. Support us, you will not be disappointed."

Referring to the killing of a Bangladeshi farmer by BSF along the district's border, Nahid said, "Thousands of people have been killed along borders in the past 54 years. Over 200 have been killed in Chuadanga alone. From now on, the people of Bangladesh will be responsible for protecting the country's borders, territory, and citizens. Border killings will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"If India wants a cordial relationship with Bangladesh, it must be based on equality and respect. Bangladesh is not only dependent on India; India is also dependent on Bangladesh. India must never forget this. It is the responsibility of Bangladeshi students and youth to protect the country's land and territory. We've taken that responsibility. The National Citizen Party will work towards that goal."

Highlighting the July uprising, the NCP chief said the Hasina government shot and killed over a thousand people and injured over 10,000.

"Some of my brothers have lost eyes, others have lost legs. According to a BBC report, Sheikh Hasina herself ordered the shootings. Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are responsible for this massacre."

Central NCP leaders began the march in Chuadanga from Hatboalia Bazar in Alamdanga upazila. When they reached Hatboalia from Meherpur's Gangni at 1:00pm, students from various educational institutions welcomed them, even amid heavy rain.

Around half an hour later, when the leaders arrived in Alamdanga town, local NCP and Students Against Discrimination activists received them. Later, the leaders set out for Chuadanga town.

At the rally in Shaheed Hasan Square, Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (north) of NCP, said, "The aspirations for which our brothers sacrificed their lives have not yet been fulfilled. You must continue the movement until those are achieved."

Nahid expressed gratitude to those who attended the rally despite heavy rain.

NCP Joint Member Secretary Molla Mohammad Faruq Ehsan, among others, also spoke at the rally, while NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, its Chief Organiser (south) Hasnat Abdullah, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Zara were present.