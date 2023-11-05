Boycott mars EC talks with parties

More than a third registered political parties, including opposition BNP, boycotted the Election Commission's talks yesterday. And some of those who joined the dialogue observed that the current situation is not conducive to holding a free and fair election.

Political analysts termed the talks "meaningless," as it shows that some major opposition political parties have little confidence in the Election Commission.

"I feel the Election Commission had to hold the talks under certain compulsions. Just to show that they have called everybody once again and that they did not get support [from all political parties]," former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain told The Daily Star.

"I don't find any meaning of this dialogue. As far as I know, no Election Commission has ever arranged a dialogue to share the election preparations with political parties. They knew that major political parties would not join the dialogue. How will they come amid such a political situation?" he said.

The talks came amid a deepening a political crisis, as BNP and Jamaat-e-islami enforce another bout of nationwide blockade from today demanding resignation of the government and elections under a nonparty administration.

Twenty-six of the 44 registered political parties took part in the dialogue yesterday. Most of them are either ruling Awami League alliance members or like-minded parties. Some of them told the EC that the election should be participatory.

However, a number of smaller political parties, widely considered pro-government, said a potential boycott by BNP will not raise any question about the legitimacy of the election.

They also demanded installations of CCTV cameras at polling centers during the polls, deployment of army, ensuring of security of the voters, appointment of EC's own officials as retuning officers.

Most of the political parties sent their representatives, instead of its top leaders.

The EC invited 43 or the 44 registered political parties to the talks to share with them its preparedness, as well as to hear listen to the political parties' recommendation.

Ganotantry Party was not invited, although one of its representatives turned up uninvited and was allowed to join the dialogue.

As many as 17 political parties, including BNP, boycotted the talks.

The other parties are Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Socialist Party of Bangladesh, Revolutionary Workers Party, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Krishak Sramik Janata League, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Liberal Democratic Party, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Muslim League-(BML), Bangladesh Muslim League, Jomiyote Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlish and Bangladesh Jasod, EC sources said.

Of them, Krishak Sramik Janata League and Bangladesh Jasod are considered pro-government parties.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the EC invited the parties on a short notice.

"If some political parties filed to join the talks because of the short notice, we will try to listen to them in line with the Commission's decision, if they want. It is because we want to interact with everyone," he said.

WHAT PARTIES SAY

During the talks, at least five political parties said the current political situation is unfavourable for holding the parliamentary polls, slated for January.

They argued that the polls schedule should be announced only after such an environment has been created, multiple meeting sources said.

"The country does not have a conducive environment for holding a free and fair election," Gono Forum General Secretary Mizanur Rahman told the talks.

Mominul Alam, acting secretary general of the Nationalist Democratic Movement, said the CEC wants the political parties to shoulder responsibility for fair elections.

"But no one other than angels will be able to do that facing Awami League goons," he said.

He also requested the EC not to announce the polls schedule unless there is a political consensus and an environment conducive for the election.

Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua said fears prevail among the public due to the political unrest in the country.

"You [EC] should try to dispel that fear first," he said.

However, Awami League Presidium Member Faruk Khan said the current state of affairs was favourable for the next national election.

"The constitution does not say national election should be held ensuring BNP's participation," he said.

Kazi Habibul Awal urged all political parties, including BNP, to join the election.

"But the Commission has nothing to do if BNP and some like-minded parties do not participate in the polls," he said.

He also said that while some people think that the EC alone can conduct a free and fair election, in reality the commission's ability is very limited in this regard.

The CEC reiterated that the Commission does not have the ability nor the mandate to solve political crises.

Prof Al Masud Hasanuzzaman of Department of Government and Politics at Jahangirnagar University, said BNP and other like-minded parties did not join the talks as they have nothing to gain from it.

"There are no compromises between the two major parties on how the election will happen," he said.