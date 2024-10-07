Bogura BCL president arrested in Rajshahi

A team of DB Police of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has arrested the president of the Bogura District Chhatra League, from ​​Rajshahi last night.

Mir Md Shafin Mahmud, deputy commissioner (DB) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), told The Daily Star that on information, a team of our DB arrested Sajib Saha from the Lakshipur area around 10:00pm.

There are four cases filed against him with the Bogura Sadar Police Station, including two murder cases, he said.

"We will hand him over to Bogura police, who will take further legal action in this regard," he said.

The cases were filed against him following the anti-discrimination student movement and mass uprising that led to the ouster of Awami League government, said the deputy commissioner.