BNP's Victory Day rally starts

A BNP rally marking the Victory Day has started from the party's Nayapaltan headquarters.

The rally, organised by the city unit BNP, started around 2:25pm.

BNP leaders and activists, chanting anti-government slogans and carrying posters, festoons and placards, had been arriving at the party's Nayapaltan office since the morning, reports our correspondent from the spot.

By the time the rally started, a huge number of BNP supporters filled the area from Nightingale intersection to Fakirapool intersection.

The march is scheduled to end at the capital's Shantinagar intersection.

A large contingent of police has been deployed along the rally's route.

Earlier, the party held a short rally before starting the road march.

A temporary stage was set up on a truck in front of the party office.

Speaking at the rally, BNP's standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said the country has turned into an autocracy under the rule of Awami League.

Calling the government inhumane, he said many central BNP leaders have been sent to jail over false charges.

"BNP's central leaders Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khosru and many more are in jail. False cases are being filed [against BNP leaders and activists] every day....," he added.

"The movement for restoration of democracy will continue until it succeeds," he vowed.

BNP standing committee member Moyeen khan said the ruling AL government was heading towards holding a sham election.