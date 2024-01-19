BNP's polls boycott a conspiracy against country's sovereignty: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP's non-participation in the 12th parliamentary election is part of its conspiracy against the country's sovereignty.

The road transport and bridges minister made the remark while speaking at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in Dhaka this afternoon.

Quader said the election would have been more competitive if the BNP participated in it.

"Yet, the election was not voter-less and non-competitive even though BNP did not participate in it. The party's election boycott is part of a conspiracy against the country's sovereignty," he added.

He said in many countries of the world, despite the participation of all political parties, the voter turnout is not seen above 40 percent.

"We know that there's about 25-30 percent voter turnout in many countries, including in Europe. Sometimes it's even less than that," the AL general secretary said.

He said the first session of the 12th parliament will begin on January 30.

"We can claim that there is democratic continuity in the country because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bravery. Even after the elections, terrorists identified under the leadership of BNP are hatching plots," the minister added.

AL Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain, and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference, among others.