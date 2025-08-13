BNP’s politics ahead is about employment

Says Tarique Rahman

BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday urged people from all walks of life to vote for the party in the upcoming national election.

"Vote for the sheaf of paddy [BNP's election symbol] -- take the chance to build the country," he said at a discussion organised by Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon to mark the International Youth Day.

To implement the BNP's plans for improving people's standard of living, public support is necessary.

"To establish the power of the people, the BNP needs your cooperation and support in the upcoming national election," he said, while calling on the young generation to present the party's people-oriented programmes to the public.

The BNP's politics in the coming days is about creating employment.

"Formulating a system for technology and technical education, and finding ways to transform the young generation into skilled manpower based on technology — this will be one of the main goals or objectives of our politics."

If the BNP comes to power, it will arrange employment for the unemployed and provide various training programmes to make expatriates more employable.

There would be government initiatives outside the school and college curriculum, such as foreign language courses.

"The BNP believes that the days of slogan-based politics are now over. The people now want a change from conventional politics. To fulfil the people's aspirations, the BNP believes that it is not promises but the implementation of promises that is important."

Tarique went on to urge the young generation to shun the path of revenge.

"If you move forward with courage and integrity, avoiding the path of revenge and rivalry, I believe that all doors of prosperity are open," he added.

The party members must be careful that no one can accuse the BNP of rigging the vote the way the Awami League did, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"No one should be able to point fingers at us and say that we took it by force like the Awami League did. No one should be able to say that. This is very important because now that the big party, the Awami League, is not there, we have to take that responsibility and work to ensure a completely neutral and fair election."

If something goes wrong in the country, the BNP is blamed for it.

"Since BNP will run the state, they try to malign this party and bring it down as much as possible," he added.

Swechchhasebak Dal Central President SM Jilani presided over the event, while BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki and Nationalist Democratic Movement Chairman Bobby Hajjaj also spoke at the event among others.