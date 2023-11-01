BNP's Nayapaltan office still locked following Saturday's clash with police

The BNP's Nayapaltan office was found locked for the fourth consecutive day today, following a violent clash with police last Saturday.

During a visit to the office area at 10:40am on the second day of the three-day blockade called by the BNP, our correspondent found the office area devoid of party leaders and activists. Instead, a significant police presence was seen.Almost all the shops and markets were found open this morning, unlike the last four days when commercial activity in the area was quite low.

The party office was found locked after party leaders left the office on Saturday. The following day, law enforcers cordoned off the area as a crime scene. The police sign was found removed on Tuesday.