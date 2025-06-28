BNP’s name being misused for personal gains: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday accused “vested quarters” of using BNP’s name to serve personal interests and create unrest in various offices, including the Income Tax office.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday accused "vested quarters" of using BNP's name to serve personal interests and create unrest in various offices, including the Income Tax office.

"Those carrying out movements in BNP's name at the Income Tax office or other departments are not part of BNP. They are doing it for their own benefit," he said, reports UNB.

Rizvi made the remarks at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Front at Bhasani Bhaban in the capital's Nayapaltan, marking the Rath Yatra festival.

He warned that some individuals are trying to introduce new activities using BNP's name to establish dominance in different sectors and government offices.

"All who believe in the nationalist ideology should stay alert. Tarique Rahman is taking strict action against them, but some are still tarnishing BNP's image," he said.

Rizvi said he heard of one individual who is reportedly misusing BNP's name while carrying out a movement at the Income Tax Office.

"He is now trying to remove the (NBR) chairman and may target others in the future. Who gave him this authority? I am the senior joint secretary general, and I know nothing about it," Rizvi added.

He urged BNP leaders and activists to remain vigilant against those committing misdeeds in the party's name.

The opportunity created through blood and struggle must be used to build a better political environment and establish true democracy, he said.

Rizvi also said while BNP criticises the interim government's failures, it supports any good work by the administration.

He said former Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal admitted the 2024 election was a dummy one, which proves that all elections held during Sheikh Hasina's tenure were illegal.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Zainul Abedin Farroque yesterday said the interim government is likely preparing to hold the national election before Ramadan, in line with the chief adviser's commitment.

"Our humble request to Dr Muhammad Yunus is to fulfil this commitment. We believe an election will be held before Ramadan, and the government is working on it. We are hopeful," Farroque said at a discussion organised by the Education Development Campaign at the Jatiya Press Club.

He said the government has already delayed the election and urged that no further delay take place.