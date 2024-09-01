BNP's main mission is to restore democracy: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said their party's primary mission is to implement the ideals of its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, and restore democracy in Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters after placing wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Fakhrul emphasised that BNP leaders and activists have vowed to build a new Bangladesh on the eve of the party's 46th founding anniversary.

"Our main task now is to implement the ideals envisioned by the late President Ziaur Rahman and to uphold the democracy established by our leader Begum Khaleda Zia," he said.

He reaffirmed the party's commitment to firmly establishing democracy, advancing a free-market economy, and overcoming challenges to build a prosperous nation.

"Today, we have taken an oath to build the new Bangladesh that our party's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is working tirelessly to make it a reality," he added.

Earlier, thousands of BNP leaders and activists, led by Fakhrul, paid tribute to Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath at his grave and offering prayers to mark the party's founding anniversary.

They also joined a special prayer (munajat) seeking the salvation of Zia's departed soul and the good health of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Fakhrul highlighted Ziaur Rahman's role in freeing Bangladesh from one-party rule and introducing multi-party democracy.

"Ziaur Rahman gave new direction to the nation with his 19-point programme, laying the foundation for a modern Bangladesh through democratic and economic reforms," he said.

He also praised Khaleda Zia for her leadership in defeating the dictatorship in 1990, with the support of students and the general public.

Fakhrul noted that BNP struggled for 15 years to achieve the freedoms the nation now enjoys in 2024, despite the enforced disappearances and killings of party members, and false charges against over six million BNP leaders and activists.

He thanked the students and the general public for making the movement successful and for helping to oust the autocratic regime.