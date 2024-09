The BNP has dissolved the committees of its Magura and Kushtia district units as part of the party's ongoing move to overhaul its grassroots organizations.

A press release, issued signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, said the two committees have been dissolved as their tenures have already expired.

It also said new committees of the Magura and Kushtia district units of BNP will be announced shortly.