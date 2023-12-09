Politics
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 09:17 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 09:23 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

BNP's Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain moved to ICU

Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 09:17 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 09:23 PM
BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. File photo

BNP standing committee member and former health minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has been transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Evercare Hospital tonight as his health condition deteriorated.

He has been admitted at the Evercare Hospital since December 5, said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Due to deterioration in health, he has been moved from the cabin to the ICU tonight," he added.

BNP Vice Chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain is currently monitoring Mosharraf's treatment at the hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আদম তমিজী হক গ্রেপ্তার, ডিবি কার্যালয়ে চলছে জিজ্ঞাসাবাদ

‘আদম তমিজি হক মানসিকভাবে অসুস্থ হয়ে থাকলে চিকিৎসার জন্য তাকে রিহ্যাবে পাঠানো হবে।'

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাকস্বাধীনতা নিশ্চিত করলেই উন্নয়ন অর্থবহ হবে: টিআইবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification