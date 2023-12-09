BNP's Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain moved to ICU

BNP standing committee member and former health minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has been transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Evercare Hospital tonight as his health condition deteriorated.

He has been admitted at the Evercare Hospital since December 5, said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

"Due to deterioration in health, he has been moved from the cabin to the ICU tonight," he added.

BNP Vice Chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain is currently monitoring Mosharraf's treatment at the hospital.