BNP's issue-less movement not AL's headache: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the ruling party has no headache about the BNP movement.

"The BNP's movement is nothing but a cock and bull story. We have no headache about the BNP. There must be commoners to wage a movement. A movement cannot be created by merely engaging activists of a particular party," he said.

Talking to the reporters after formally submitting the nomination papers of AL candidates for the reserved women seats in the parliament at the Election Commission in the capital's Agargaon, Quader said the government is not thinking of banning BNP from politics.

"They [the BNP] are doing it themselves. Besides, we have no headache about BNP as it could not involve people in its movement. The BNP could not show what it says in its statements," he said.

In fact, the AL general secretary said, there was no issue regarding the movement in the country even before the national elections, and there is no issue now.

BNP has made a mistake due to its trend of negative politics and the party has been stuck in quicksand, he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there is no obstacle to making the 12th national parliament interactive as there is an opposition party and a significant number of independent lawmakers in the House.

Responding to a question whether the Jatiya Party can play an effective role as the opposition in the House with only 13 members, Quader said, "We will see it in the parliament".