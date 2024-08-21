BNP's founding anniversary: Party to hold 5-day programme from Aug 31

The BNP today announced a five-day programme from August 31 to commemorate its 46th founding anniversary.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan office, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir outlined the schedule.

The programme will start on August 31 with discussion meetings at the district and upazila levels. On September 1, the party will pay tribute to its founder, Ziaur Rahman, at his grave.

The programme will continue with rallies on September 2 at the metropolitan, district, and upazila levels. On September 3, the party will release fish fry across these areas.

Tree plantation drives are set for September 4 at the metropolitan, district, upazila, and union levels.

Additionally, a cultural event will be held at the Shaheed Minar on September 1 in honour of the party's anniversary.

During the briefing, Mirza Fakhrul also mentioned that 198 BNP leaders and activists were killed in the recent political movements.