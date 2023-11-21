BNP’s call for polls boycott fading

Says Hasan Mahmud

Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud yesterday said BNP's call for boycotting election is fading as a joyous and festive mood is prevailing in the country centring the general polls.

The selling of nomination forms of Awami League is going on amid much enthusiasm, he said while exchanging views with reporters.

Hasan said, "I had to walk one and a half kilometre to reach the party office to collect nomination form while our party general secretary had to come back two times as he could not reach the office due to a huge crowd of supporters."

He also said BNP-Jamaat terrorists burnt down 18 transports in the last 48 hours. There is no effect of hartal in the city life. Even BNP supporters are doing their everyday job defying blockade and hartal.